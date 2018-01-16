Most effective ways to treat cold and flu symptoms

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — In the midst of a hard-hitting flu season, trying to find some relief may be a challenge. Especially when it comes to finding the right medicine to treat your symptoms.

Experts recommend starting with a base of ibuprofen or acetaminophen for aches and pains. This is usually found in multi-symptom over the counter cold remedies.

They also say the most effective nasal decongestants for anyone except children and older adults are behind the counter and contain pseudoephedrine.

Steroid based nasal sprays can loosen congestion sinus rinses like neti pots and saline sprays may also help. It may also lessen a nagging dry cold, but Dr. Zipkin says to be careful.

One of the biggest mistakes I see are patients who take the combination cough suppressants and expectorants. Trying to turn off their cough and help it along at the same time … it doesn’t really work.” – Dr. J.D Zipkin

Doctors say children, pregnant or nursing women, and those with high blood pressure should be extra cautious when shopping for cold and cough medicine. Doctors also say when it comes to herbal remedies and vitamin c they may shorten the symptoms slightly, but aren’t recommended.