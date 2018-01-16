Lee County EMA cold weather tips

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) — Lee County EMA posted some good cold weather tips to ensure people are prepared for this deep freeze.

Here are some tips they provided to help everyone prepare for this cold weather:

If you are leaving your home or business for a period of time, make sure the heat is kept on. Lee County EMA says you can usually keep the temperature around 50 degrees Fahrenheit to help prevent freezing. To keep your pipes from freezing, make sure you disconnect and drain your garden hose. Shutoff outdoor spigots. Cover outside faucets with an insulated foam cover. Allow your faucets to drip. Leave the cabinet door open to allow the heat to get in and warm the pipes. Make sure you can easily access your main water shut off valve — in case your pipes do freeze. Keep your garage closed to conserve heat in your home. Make sure to bring in your pets and plants.