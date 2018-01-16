Columbus Police officer arrested on drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — A Columbus Police officer has been arrested on drug charges. Our media partner the Ledger-Enquirer reports the officer was arrested Saturday at a home on the 2400 Block of West Britt David Drive.

The police officer in question 27-year-old Sameen Mitchell along with 27-year-old Chelsea Moses were arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

Mitchell is also charged with violation of oath of an officer. In a police report, officials said Moses and Mitchell were found with 9 grams of marijuana, multiple plastic baggies, and two grinders.

The two were booked into the Muscogee County Jail, but later released on bond.