Columbus drug bust leads to $4,000 worth of cocaine

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — A man was arrested at a traffic stop with four thousand dollars worth of cocaine and six ecstasy pills.

Our media partner, the Ledger-Enquirer, reports 46-year-old Terrance Rubel was arrested at a traffic stop at Manchester Expressway and Reese Road around 5:30 Monday, January 15th.

Rubel has been charged with possession of Ecstacy, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects plus other charges.

He is scheduled to be in recorder’s court Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.