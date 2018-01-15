Woman charged with murder in fatal shooting with husband

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A woman has been charged with murder after the shooting death of her husband in northwest Alabama.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Olive told other media sources that 58-year-old Michael Cody was found with gunshot wounds inside his living room on Saturday night. Olive says Cody was shot once in the arm and head.

Olive says Cody’s wife, Connie Mae Cody, was questioned and taken into custody after she called authorities. The couple moved to Georgia from Wisconsin within the past month.