Woman charged with murder in fatal shooting with husband

Associated Press Published: Updated:
(FILE)

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A woman has been charged with murder after the shooting death of her husband in northwest Alabama.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Olive told other media sources that 58-year-old Michael Cody was found with gunshot wounds inside his living room on Saturday night. Olive says Cody was shot once in the arm and head.

Olive says Cody’s wife, Connie Mae Cody, was questioned and taken into custody after she called authorities. The couple moved to Georgia from Wisconsin within the past month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s