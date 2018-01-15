Snow potential tomorrow evening then frigid temps Wednesday

Tuesday morning starts off chilly in the lower 30s with some clouds, but things start to change by Tuesday evening as a cold front moves through. A light dusting to 1/2 inch of snow (maximum) is possible Tuesday evening and overnight for Columbus, Auburn and farther north. Snow flurries up to a quarter inch (maximum) are possible for areas south of Columbus including Americus, Eufaula and Fort Gaines. Any snow will clear out by or before sunrise Wednesday morning. There should be no impact on travel Tuesday morning or afternoon, but roads could become slippery in spots if driving Tuesday evening.

The bigger impact will be the bitter cold to follow Wednesday morning. Temperatures drop to the lower 20s Wednesday morning with wind chill values in the single digits to teens from midnight until noon Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for most of Alabama 6 a.m. cst Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for snow potential. One quarter to a half inch of snow is possible for central Alabama (including Opelika, Auburn and Smiths Station).

It will be another roller coaster of temps through the week. Thursday will be cold and sunny, but with light wind so it won’t feel as bad as Wednesday. Temperatures will then warm up and become mild for this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday afternoon and near 70°F Sunday!