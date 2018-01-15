Police investigate shooting death of man at apartment

Associated Press Published:

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Police say a man has been fatally shot at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police Corp. Matthew Williamson told local news media that officers found 42-year-old Joe Love dead with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon. Police say Love wasn’t alone at the time of the shooting.

Williamson says the second person heard gunshots and jumped through a window to escape. The man had minor injuries and not a suspect at the moment.

Police do not have a motive or suspect in custody.

Williamson says Love was a father of 8 children. Love’s finance, Shunique Jones, says he had just proposed in December.

