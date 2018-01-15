Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

As the nation honors the late Dr. King, President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to observe the federal holiday by doing “acts of civic work and community service.”

The holiday is celebrated on the 3rd Monday in January. This year, it falls on King’s actual birthday, January 15th. King was born in 1929 which means he would have turned 89-years old if he were still alive today.

President Ronald Regan signed the holiday into law in 1983.

The first national MLK Holiday was observed three years later in 1986.