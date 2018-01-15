Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Jolyn Hannah Published: Updated:
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day means plenty of events as well as government closures.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day means plenty of events as well as government closures.

As the nation honors the late Dr. King, President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to observe the federal holiday by doing “acts of civic work and community service.”

The holiday is celebrated on the 3rd Monday in January. This year, it falls on King’s actual birthday, January 15th. King was born in 1929 which means he would have turned 89-years old if he were still alive today.

President Ronald Regan signed the holiday into law in 1983.

The first national MLK Holiday was observed three years later in 1986.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s