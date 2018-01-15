HR administrator named interim president at Albany State

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) – The former human-resources administrator for Georgia’s university system has been named the interim president of Albany State University.

Chancellor Steve Wrigley announced in a news release that Marion Fedrick will step into the position Feb. 1 following the retirement of Albany State President Art Dunning.

Fedrick has been serving as Albany State’s interim executive vice president since Oct. 16. Before that, she was the University System of Georgia’s vice chancellor for human resources.

Fedrick holds a master’s degree from the University of Georgia. Wrigley credited her with doing “an outstanding job” at Albany State since she arrived last fall. Albany State merged with Darton State College in 2016 amid declining enrollment at both schools.