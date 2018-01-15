EXCLUSIVE: Phenix City woman drops everything to help victims in horrific Friday crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Al.- Family and friends are grieving the loss of a woman who died in a car crash in Phenix City.

A good samaritan with a nursing background says she was one of the first people to rush to the accident scene to help.

Candy Messer says she was one of the good samaritans who dropped everything near the Industrial Park to help three people early Friday morning.

According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, the driver–27-year-old Shaniquah Burks was later pronounced dead following the single car crash.

Messer says she was headed to work, near the intersection of Downing Drive and 431 Northbound, when she saw smoke coming from the airbags of the car.

“I knew at that point there were people in that car and I had to do something.”- says Messer.

Messer, a former nurse says, before EMS arrived on the scene, her 14 years of medical experience kicked into gear, -right away.

“You know I’m trying to help all three victims at one time and get everybody comfortable to know that you’re not alone…someone’s here with them. Wasn’t able to keep Shaniquah in the car unfortunately she did manage to get out of the car. “- says Messer.

Messer says it had been raining that morning.

She says the small car Shaniquah was driving– ended up being crumbled up like soda can, wrapped around a tree.

She says when it comes to her medical training, she had always been taught– to not move a crash victim.

“Wait for 911 to get there to move them out of the car. You can hurt someone worse by removing them from the scene of an accident. “- says Messer.

Messer also says, you should try to keep a victim calm, speaking to them the way you would like for someone to speak to you in a tense situation.

She says she tried to do this for all the victims, including one in the back, who wasn’t being too responsive.

“My fear was..ok..you’ve got to wake up, you’ve got talk to me. I wanna hear you talk to me…because if you’re not talking to me..I don’t know you’re breathing.”- says Messer.

Officials say, the other two victims have since been treated for their injuries.