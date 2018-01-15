Columbus Fire Department talks space heater safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Fire Department is weighing in on space heater safety.

According to Fire Marshal Ricky Shores, space heaters were the cause of about 10 percent of house fires last year.

Shores says space heaters are one of the most common alternative heating sources. He says if you choose to use them, make sure they’re placed at least three feet away from any combustible materials or items. Shores also says, there are two other safety measures to keep in mind.

“Make sure you have a properly working smoke detector in your home…make sure your egress pathways or the ways you get out of your house are open and make sure you have two ways out,” says Ricky Shores.

Shores adds, if you choose to use a space heater, to make sure it’s UL listed and that is has a tip switch inside.

