ALABAMA (WRBL) — Central Alabama hospitals are over normal capacity due to a large number of patients with flu or flu-like illnesses.

Media sources report health officials say the “flu situations” is not a pandemic. Officials are calling it a major seasonal flue issue. The last major flu event in the area was the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirms a 5th flu-related death in the state, and that number is expected to rise.