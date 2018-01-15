TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) — Tallapoosa County School System is preparing for the cold weather coming this week.

All Tallapoosa County Schools will close early Tuesday, January 16th. Tallapoosa County says the buses will leave campus at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Also, all after-school activities are canceled Tuesday evening.

All Tallapoosa County Schools and Offices are closed on Wednesday, January 17th. All activities are canceled Wednesday evening as well.

Tallapoosa County Board of Education is asking everyone to plan accordingly and stay weather aware.