Alabama’s Mekhi Brown transfers to Tennessee State

WIAT Staff Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After being involved in an infamous sideline outburst during the National Championship Game, Mekhi Brown has left the University of Alabama and enrolled at Tennessee State, according to The Tennessean.

During the third quarter of the game against Georgia, Brown was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a kickoff. Nick Saban talked with Brown after the penalty and left him to continue coaching. That’s when Brown got into a verbal altercation with someone on the sidelines and had to be restrained by teammates when he lunged towards what appeared to be an assistant coach.

According to The Tennessean’s report, Brown actually applied and was admitted to TSU during the fall. He will be allowed to join the football team if he meets certain stipulations set by the Tennessee State program.

Brown, a 6-5 sophomore linebacker, had seen limited action during his two years at Alabama. He registered seven total tackles this season for the Crimson Tide, mostly on special teams and late game appearances.

