ALLEN, Tex. (WATE) — A six-year-old girl in Texas suffered from scary side effects after taking a common flu medicine.

Her family says they took her to the hospital where a doctor told them that psychosis is a rare side effect of Tamiflu.

The chance of psychosis is less than one percent but it is listed as a side effect.

The side effect is temporary.

Doctors are urging parents to do their homework about any medications you give your child.