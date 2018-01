HARRIS COUNTY, Ga- Officials advise travelers to avoid US Highway 27 (Veteran’s Parkway) at the Muscogee/Harris County line due to a downed powerline.

Harris County Emergency Management Director Monte Davis tells WRBL News 3 both north and southbound lanes are completely blocked as of 9:45 this morning. Georgia Power has been notified and crews will work to clear the roadway and reopen it as soon as possible.

