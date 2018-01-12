SATURDAY: Cold, breezy conditions return for the weekend

A strong cold front will be moving through the Chattahoochee Valley this evening bringing some cold, arctic air behind it. Winds will also be a factor behind the front. Winds will be gusting from 15 to 25 mph out of the northwest and these winds will also create a wind chill factor. Wind chill readings will range from 15 to 22 in the early morning hours. Air temperatures will be near the freezing in the city of Columbus and slightly cooler in the out lying rural regions.

Temperatures remain below average for the next several days with overnight lows below freezing. Another long cold stretch of temperatures which will be aided by another cold front Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s Wednesday morning and even some teens Thursday morning. Rain doesn’t look to be an issue through the forecast period.