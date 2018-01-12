Russell Co. Sheriff: Ft. Mitchell road rage shooting may have started as misunderstanding

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. — Russell County investigators are busy Friday working to piece together what started a road rage incident that eventually ended with one man dead.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor tells News 3 the incident Thursday night started with drivers in Columbus and lead all the way to the Dollar General Store on Sweetwater Branch Road in Fort Mitchell. Taylor says both drivers involved lived in Fort Mitchell and may have felt they were being followed.

“I think that what escalated this is both parties thought the other party was following them home, but in reality both parties were headed home,” Sheriff Taylor says.

He adds it is unclear what happened after both vehicles stopped and the occupants got out. However, it is clear shots were fired on both sides and ultimately one driver, 45-year-old Lorenzo Freeman was killed.

Freeman’s body has been sent to Montgomery for an autopsy. Sheriff Taylor says the autopsy will help determine how many shooters were involved and who may have been the first to initiate a confrontation.

He does confirm two other parties involved were injured and rushed into surgery. He says their names cannot be released, but it is likely arrest warrants will be issued and charges filed either late Friday or early Saturday morning.