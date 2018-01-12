Our Kitchen: Guacamole

INGREDIENTS:

  • Avacado
  • Sweet Onion
  • Jalapeno Pepper
  • Tortilla Chips
  • Tomato
  • Lime
  • Salt
  • Garlic
  • Garlic Salt
  • Cilantro

 

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Chop jalapeno pepper, onion, cilantro, and tomato finely
  2. Slice avocado down the middle and twist to completely separate in half
  3. Put seed of avacado into bowl
  4. Scoop the rest of the inside of the avacado out of the skin and put into bowl
  5. Smash in bowl and add freshly cut ingredients from Step 1
  6. Add garlic and then whirl inside the bowl
  7. Add salt, garlic salt, and juice of a lime
  8. Mix together
  9. Eat and enjoy with tortilla chips!

