Man, woman found dead in apartment

Associated Press Published:
(WRDW)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in an Alabama public housing apartment.

Media sources report that they were found dead in a Birmingham public housing apartment on Thursday morning. Both had been shot.

Sgt. Bryan Shelton says Birmingham police received a 911 call reporting the death and that’s when officers responded to the scene.

He says a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene and is undergoing questioning at police headquarters.

Authorities say they do not have a motive.

