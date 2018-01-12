Man charged in the shooting death of another man

Associated Press Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a man accused of gunning down another man has been arrested.

Media sources report Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said Thursday that 38-year-old Derrick Hampton was charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old De’Quinton Danner.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday. At the same time, Shelton says, a woman called 911 saying her boyfriend told her that he had been shot.

Officers found Danner in the driver’s seat of his girlfriend’s burgundy sedan. He had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released a motive for the killing.

