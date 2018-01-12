Man accused of beating off-duty officer has pleaded guilty

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man accused of beating an off-duty police officer with a pool cue has pleaded guilty.

A Henry County district attorney’s office news release says 59-year-old Abel Cisneros pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery Tuesday. He was sentenced to 20 years with 10 years to serve in prison.

An officer was playing pool against Cisneros at a McDonough bar in February.

According to the news release, witnesses said Cisneros attacked the officer after losing. Cisneros was told to sit while the officer and others played another game.

The officer was bent over the table to take a shot when Cisneros struck the officer. He continued to hit him after the officer fell to the ground. The officer was treated for head injuries and intracranial bleeding.