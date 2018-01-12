LOW TEMPERATURES: Cold shelters open through the weekend

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Local cold shelters will open this weekend, due to the expected cold weather.

Valley Rescue Mission’s Men’s Center

  • When: Saturday, January 13 until Friday, January 19
  • Where: 2903 2nd Avenue
  • For more information: 706-905-7193.

SafeHouse 

  • When: Saturday, January 13th at 7 a.m. until Monday, January 15th at 2:30 p.m and Tuesday, January 16th at 7 a.m. until Thursday, January 18th 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: (Located in Rose Hill Methodist Church) 2101 Hamilton Road Columbus, GA 31904
  • For more information: 706-322-3773

The Verge Church 

  • When: Saturday, January 13th until Wednesday, January 17th
    • The Verge church will open each evening at approximately 4 p.m. and close each morning at about 7 a.m.
  • Where: 7591 River Rd Columbus, Georgia 31904
  • They provide rides from water park and surrounding area and back.

