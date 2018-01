LANETT, Ala (WRBL) — The Lanett Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man involved in fraudulently using a stolen debit card at Kroger.

Sgt. Phillip Hancock says this man used the card December 30th around 7:22 p.m.

Sgt. Phillip Hancock says the man was seen wearing matching jacket and pants with a red t-shirt.

If you have any information, please contact the Lanett Police Dept. at 334-644-2146 or Sgt. Hancock at 334-644-5269.