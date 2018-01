RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) — According to the Russell Co. Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Shaniquah Burks of Columbus was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center Friday, following a single car crash in the Phenix City Industrial Park area off of Highway 431.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Officials say there were others in the vehicle with the driver, who have since been treated for minor injuries.