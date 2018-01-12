High School students prepare for college

Many high school students across the country are working to make sure they’re ready for college. Students recently received their test scores for an exam which not only helps them to prepare for future success but can also determine if they’re eligible for scholarship money. About 4 million 10th and 11th grade students take the PSAT-NMSQT every year. It stands for “Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.” The test is good practice for the actual SAT and it helps students find out what their strengths are and what they need to work on before taking the SAT. Aaron Lemon-Strauss with the College Board says, “The PSAT is just for students, parents and high school educators. Colleges don’t see the scores at all so there’s no need to stress out about it. It just helps students learn where they’re at and to give them opportunities to grow from there.”

Now that your child has his or her test scores in hand, what’s next? Now your child has some idea of what classes to take. Even the courses where they can start earning college credit while still in high school. Lemon-Strauss says it’s just one tool to help prepare students for the future. He says all of their hard work not only helps them to score higher on the SAT, it can also save on college costs in the long run. “It’s an important test because it unlocks so much opportunity for students. Once they take it, they get access to over $180 million in scholarship dollars which is important given how expensive college is these days.”

The test usually takes about three hours for students to complete and is free for most students. To learn more about your child’s test scores and what they actually mean as well as getting information on scholarship funds, click here https://collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/psat-nmsqt-psat-10?excmpid=VT-00057