HAPPENING LOCALLY: Local Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Events

Here are some local events to attend as we approach Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

Civil rights activist Andrew Young speaking at Auburn annual MLK breakfast Jan. 15

: Monday, Jan. 15, 7:30-9:30 a.m. WHERE : The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

: The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center. Focus: Young’s talk will focus on “Bridging the Gap: A Quest for Peace and Justice” for this celebration of Dr. King’s life and work and his ideals for peace and unity. He will be available for media interviews following the event. Beginning his career as a pastor, Young was an early leader in the Civil Rights movement, serving as executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and a close confidant to Martin Luther King Jr. Young later became active in politics. For more information click here.

Midtown Medical Center to Host Commemorative Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

: January 15, 2018 | 11:00 a.m. Where: Midtown Medical Conference Center Columbus, GA 31901

Midtown Medical Conference Center Columbus, GA 31901 Focus: Please join us for a commemorative service honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.This year’s guest speaker is Pastor Bryan Loritts, Senior minister of Abundant Life Fellowship in Fountain Valley, CA and author of five books. The event is free to attend and is open to the public.

Commissioner Echols to Host Community Clean Up and Educational Rally on Electric Vehicles to Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 15, 2018 Where: Georgia Power offices and downtown Atlanta area; 241 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30308

Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols is hosting the event along with the EV Club of the South, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Plug In America, City of Atlanta’s Office of Resilience, Atlanta Checker Cab and others. All are welcome to attend to learn about EVs, display an EV and help with the clean-up. To pre-register for this event, go to this website.

2018 MLK Parade Planned for Saturday (LaGrange)

January 13 at 1:00 p.m. Where: The parade route will begin in front of LaGrange High School on North Greenwood Street and follow the same route as the Christmas Parade

The parade route will begin in front of LaGrange High School on North Greenwood Street and follow the same route as the Christmas Parade Focus: The theme of this year’s parade is “Love, Peace, and Harmony.”The Grand Marshal of the Parade is LaGrange native Zikei Brooks. Brooks was a finalist on the cooking competition show Chopped Jr. The parade is sponsored by the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, Theta Xi Zeta chapter.

The Dream Lives

When: January 13th

Where: Liberty Theatre 813 8th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Focus: This event unifies the community and provides an opportunity to appropriately honor a man who gave his life in the quest for equality and prosperity for all. The highlight of the event is the Unity Processional bringing together civic and church groups, bands, corporate entities, city officials, and individuals to walk in unity while converging on the green space directly in front of the Liberty Theatre. For more information click here.

