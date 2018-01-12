Groups appeal dismissal of Alabama voter ID challenge

Associated Press Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Advocacy groups are appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging Alabama’ voter ID law.

Alabama since 2014 has required voters to show government-issued photo identification at the polls.

Deuel Ross, a lawyer for the group, said the requirement is designed to make it harder for minorities to vote. U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler tossed out the lawsuit on Wednesday, saying the state had provided free voter IDs to people who did not have them.

The Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, Greater Birmingham Ministries and several minority voters filed suit in 2015. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said Friday that it filed a notice of appeal.

