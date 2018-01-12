DRUG BUST: Heroin bust at home where toddler was beaten to death in 2017

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) — Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday evening at a home on Lee Road 554, which stemmed from a heroin trafficking investigation targeting that residence.

Capt. Van Jackson seized two firearms, approximately 17 grams of heroin, 220 grams of methamphetamine, and some marijuana.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Dalton Campbell Forehand of Ellerslie, GA on charges of Distribution of a Dangerous Drug (1 count), Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1 count). He’s being held in Lee Co. Jail on $29,000 bond.

Officers also arrested 22-year-old John Michael Preavy, who lived at the residence, and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (2nd degree -misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Pistol by a Violent Felon, Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime. Preavy is being held at Lee Co. Jail on $113,500 bond.

Now, this is not the first time this home has been in the news. Preavy is the stepson of 48-year-old Mark Hagler, who is charged in the beating death of 15-month-old Konner Flowers back in June 2017.

**The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force is comprised of officers from the State Bureau of Investigation, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tallassee Police Department.