Mobile Police Officer shot in leg, rushed to hospital

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – A Mobile Police Officer has been shot during a routine warrant roundup, News 5 has confirmed.

The officer is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the gunshot to the lower left leg. The shooting occurred in the area of 1301 St. Madar Street off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 11:00am.

The officer is currently en route to USA Medical Center in Mobile. The officer’s identity is unknown at this time.

The warrants being served were part of a routine operation being conduct by Mobile Police, sources say.

