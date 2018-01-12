ATV rider discovers human remains in LaGrange

Greg Loyd Published:
(File photo)

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) — An ATV rider discovered human remains in LaGrange.

Now, LaGrange Police detectives and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have joined forces to determine the circumstances of the person’s death.

LaGrange Police say the rider located the remains Thursday afternoon near the dead-end area of Fulton Street.  Right now, detectives say pinpointing the person’s identity or cause of death is too early.

The remains will be sent to the GBI crime lab for examination and hopefully to make a positive ID.

