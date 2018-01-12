Athletes Of The Week: Central of Talbotton Hawks

The Central of Talbotton Hawks are this week’s Athletes Of The Week. The girls basketball team is very strong this season led by Head Coach Calvin Epps. While the girls team are having a successful season, the boys basketball team is currently undefeated, standing at a 14-0 record.

The boys basketball team is led by Head Coach Frederick Cotton and Assistant Coach Miriam Samuels. Brookstone and Hawkinsville were some recent victories by the boys team. Coach Cotton stated that the strength of this year’s team was definitely senior leadership.

Their next opponent is the Manchester Blue Devils, who they play on Friday, January 12@7:30PM at Central. The Manchester Blue Devils are also currently undefeated with a record of 12-0.

This is a major game for the Central of Talbotton Hawks, as this is probably their biggest rivalry game and they will compete for being first in their region. There have already been 1,000 advance tickets already sold, so it is strongly advised to arrive early to the game.