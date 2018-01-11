Woman hit, killed shortly after getting off Atlanta-area bus

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) – Police say a woman was hit by two cars and killed, shortly after stepping off a bus in the Atlanta area.

Alpharetta police spokesman Jason Muenzer tells news outlets the woman was hit by a pickup truck and SUV after getting off a MARTA bus just before 7 a.m. Thursday, January 11th. She was attempting to cross a street.

Muenzer says the drivers remained on scene and “thought they were just hitting road debris,” as it was still dark. He says charges will likely not be filed. Muenzer says the bus driver was unaware of the accident.

The woman wasn’t immediately identified.