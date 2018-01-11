Two Columbus Police officers awarded Columbus Regional Health’s First Friday Heroes for January

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Columbus Regional Health honored two officers with the Columbus Police Department as January’s First Friday Heroes.

These two officers were honored for responding to the scene where a woman accidentally shot herself in the leg.

 

Jessica Roberts, the Columbus Regional Health Senior Public Relations Coordinator, said the bullet hit an artery that could have led to a fatal situation. Luckily, Officer Nate Tooley and Officer Chris Snipes responded quickly and applied a tourniquet. The hospital says their quick thinking saved this woman’s life.

The First Friday Heroes program was created by Columbus Regional Health in 2017. Roberts says the program is designed to recognize first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s