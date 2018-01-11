Two Columbus Police officers awarded Columbus Regional Health’s First Friday Heroes for January

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Columbus Regional Health honored two officers with the Columbus Police Department as January’s First Friday Heroes.

These two officers were honored for responding to the scene where a woman accidentally shot herself in the leg.

Jessica Roberts, the Columbus Regional Health Senior Public Relations Coordinator, said the bullet hit an artery that could have led to a fatal situation. Luckily, Officer Nate Tooley and Officer Chris Snipes responded quickly and applied a tourniquet. The hospital says their quick thinking saved this woman’s life.

The First Friday Heroes program was created by Columbus Regional Health in 2017. Roberts says the program is designed to recognize first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.