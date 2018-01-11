These oatmeal cookies are actually something else!

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have any cookies in your kitchen right now, go check your pantry!

Dollar General is recalling some oatmeal cookies because what’s inside the package is something completely different.

The voluntary recall involves 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies.

release from the FDA says the manufacturer confirms there was a labeling mistake. Even though the label says the package contains oatmeal cookies, coconut macaroons are actually inside.

The macaroons contain milk and nut allergens that are not disclosed in the oatmeal cookie packaging.

The cookies were distributed to Dollar General stores across the country, including locations in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

