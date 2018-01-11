THEFT ALERT: Lee County reports rash of vehicle break-ins

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) — Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are in the process of taking multiple reports of vehicle break-ins that occurred Wednesday, January 10th in the Smiths Station area.

News three confirms the specific locations included the Summer Lake apartments complex at 19707 U.S. 280 just northwest of the Russell County line and the Holland Creek subdivision located off Summerville Road (Lee Rd 248) just southeast of U.S. 280.

Sheriff’s deputies say the thieves targeted several vehicles in these two areas and the stolen items include cell phones and other electronics, tools and wallets/purses. A Chevrolet Camaro was stolen in Holland Creek and was recovered abandoned in Shadow Wood subdivision off U.S. 280 Thursday morning.

Law enforcement says residents are encouraged to always remove valuables from their vehicles at night and lock vehicle doors. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say reporting suspicious activity in neighborhoods, apartment areas and parking lots contribute to a significant reduction in criminal activity and assists law enforcement in identifying and apprehending offenders.