Smiths Station’s railroad crossings receive updates

LaPorsche Thomas, Digital Content Producer Published:

SMITHS STATION, Ala (WRBL) — Smith Station’s railroad crossings will receive some updates soon. The City of Smiths Station says Norfolk Southern started the prepping stage for work on many railroad crossings in and around the City as well as throughout the County.

The city says when the work phase begins, the roads accessing these crossings will be closed and traffic will be detoured while the work is being done.

Listed below is the complete list of roads:

 

The city doesn’t have the exact date the crossings will be closed off. However, they do plan on providing an update when Norfolk Southern provides one.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s