Smiths Station’s railroad crossings receive updates

SMITHS STATION, Ala (WRBL) — Smith Station’s railroad crossings will receive some updates soon. The City of Smiths Station says Norfolk Southern started the prepping stage for work on many railroad crossings in and around the City as well as throughout the County.

The city says when the work phase begins, the roads accessing these crossings will be closed and traffic will be detoured while the work is being done.

Listed below is the complete list of roads:

The city doesn’t have the exact date the crossings will be closed off. However, they do plan on providing an update when Norfolk Southern provides one.