Police seeking help finding missing woman seen last October

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Police say 70-year-old Brenda Chandler was last seen in October 2017 near Ashley Station Apartments.

Police say Brenda has lived in the Ralston Towers in the past.

Brenda Chandler is describes as:

5’3″ in height

154 pounds

Blue eyes

Gray hair

The family is deeply concerned for her safety.

If you have any information to the whereabouts of Brenda you are asked to contact Columbus police of the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400, 653-3449.