Police: Gas station attendant beaten, called racial slur

ROME, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia couple is accused of beating a gas station attendant and calling him a racial slur.

News outlets report that Michael Tippins Jr. and Lexie Muffet, both 19, were arrested Wednesday and were charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Rome police Investigator Corey Bowers tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the couple accused the attendant of ogling Muffet while they were checking out.

Authorities say the couple went behind the counter. Bowers says the clerk tried to get them to leave, but Muffet threw front-counter items at the man.

Authorities say Muffett broke up the fight but started punching the attendant in the face. The pair also called the attendant a racial slur during the beating.

News outlets did not report if they have lawyers.