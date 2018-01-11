Police: Gas station attendant beaten, called racial slur

Associated Press Published:

ROME, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia couple is accused of beating a gas station attendant and calling him a racial slur.

News outlets report that Michael Tippins Jr. and Lexie Muffet, both 19, were arrested Wednesday and were charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Rome police Investigator Corey Bowers tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the couple accused the attendant of ogling Muffet while they were checking out.

Authorities say the couple went behind the counter. Bowers says the clerk tried to get them to leave, but Muffet threw front-counter items at the man.

Authorities say Muffett broke up the fight but started punching the attendant in the face. The pair also called the attendant a racial slur during the beating.

News outlets did not report if they have lawyers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s