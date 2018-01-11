Outdoor Weekend Events for January 12 – January 14

Cooler temperatures and sunshine return just in time for this weekend’s outdoor events!

Learn how to make pine-needle baskets, bread and mountain dulcimers from the Lee County Historical Society Saturday at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka, Alabama.

You can then head to Providence Canyon for Astronomy night Saturday from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. est. Look through telescopes and learn about stars and planets with CSU’s Coca-Cola Space Science Center.

Get in some exercise on a 5 mile moderate hike along the Pine Mountain Trail in FDR State Park for their MLK Day Hike Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. est.

This weekend’s highlighted event is The Dream Lives Unity Processional and celebratory tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Saturday. Enjoy a 1-mile fun run, 5K or 10K followed by the processional at noon and entertainment at the Liberty Theatre. The special guest this year is R&B and soul musician Ruthie Foster. The annual event is put on by the Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity.

“It’s a very diverse crowd – which isn’t always the circumstance when we celebrate unfortunately, black history month or Hispanic history month. Some times we tend to segment our community, and so this is an awesome opportunity where people are coming together – not only of all races and ages – but all geographic areas of this region. And they’re coming together to celebrate that we are better together,” says Mayor Tomlinson.