Outage prompts effort to hike Atlanta airport’s backup power

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- This May 9, 2016, file photo, shows an air traffic control tower at their gates at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Authorities say a power outage at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has disrupted ingoing and outgoing flights. Airport spokesman Reese McCraine says the outage occurred early Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. He says all airport operations are being affected and that outgoing flights were halted. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta airport officials are looking to boost its backup power in the wake of the power outage that crippled the world’s busiest airport last December.

Other media sources report Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council told the city council transportation committee Wednesday, January 10th that he wants to determine if it’s possible to physically separate the main and redundant power systems.

Council says he wants to set up a system of emergency generators powerful enough to keep concourses operating. He says the airport has a say in facility maintenance, but Georgia Power is responsible for the design.

The nation’s air-travel system was snarled after an underground blaze knocked out electricity in December for around 11 hours.

Council says he expects associated costs would be included in the fiscal year 2019 budget request.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s