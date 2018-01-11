Opelika police searching for suspects after robbing Troy Banks and Trust

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police confirm to News 3 Troy Banks and Trust was robbed on Frederick Road.

Troy Banks and Trust is located between Opelika Tiger Town shopping center and Auburn University Regional Airport.

Police say a massive search is on for a three suspects. Two suspects entered the bank with their faces covered and robbed the bank of an unknown amount of money. The three left the scene towards the city of Auburn.

Multiple police officers are on the scene.

The robbery occurred late Thursday afternoon.

