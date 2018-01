OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) — In Opelika, police have arrested 51-year-old Hubert Askew for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the arm, torso, and leg.

The victim told police, she was arguing with her boyfriend at a home along Sanford Place when her boyfriend pulled a knife and began stabbing her.

She was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.The Camp Hill man is charged with domestic violence in the 2nd degree.