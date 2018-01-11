Muscogee County addresses inmate deaths

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Muscogee County officials are addressing inmate deaths. In 2017 there were four inmate deaths; three determined to be of natural causes and one confirmed as a suicide in Muscogee County.

Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins revealed the new inmate autopsy findings from 2017 during a news conference yesterday.

The first inmate who dies was Roger Tyler. According to the medical examiner’s report, Tyler was found hanging from a shower area and his death has been confirmed as a suicide.

The medical examiner’s report says the other inmates: Undra Williams, Feaginess Wood, Jr. and Monica Clark all died from natural causes.