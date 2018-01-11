1 dead after road rage incident ends at Fort Mitchell Dollar General

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirms to News 3 several people have been shot at the Dollar General on Highway 165 and Sweet Water Branch Road in the Fort Mitchell community.

Sheriff Taylor says a road rage incident that in Columbus ended in gunfire in the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

Sheriff Taylor says 45-year-old Lorenzo Freeman of Fort Mitchell has died from his gunshot wounds.

Two other male individuals where involved in the incident and where transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

