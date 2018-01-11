Jan. 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

NATIONAL (WRBL) — January 11th is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Enough Is Enough (EIE), a non partisan/ non-profit organization, is an organization on a mission to make the internet safer for children and families.

EIE says Human Trafficking is a multi-billion dollar global industry powered by the internet. This organization says Human Trafficking is taking place right here within our own communities.

President Trump issued this proclamation in reference to human trafficking.

“An estimated 25 million people are currently victims of human trafficking for both sex and labor. Human traffickers prey on their victims by promising a life of hope and greater opportunity, while delivering only enslavement. Instead of delivering people to better lives, traffickers unjustifiably profit from the labor and toil of their victims, who they force — through violence and intimidation — to work in brothels and factories…”

The United Nation estimates that 100,000 American children are victims of trafficking. EIE is combating sex trafficking by working with key industry and legislative leaders to support the Stop Enabling Sex Trafficking Act (SESTA). EIE says, ” In doing so, we’ve been communicating with House leadership to adopt similar language to include civil remedies to victims of websites like Backpage.com who sell ads promoting the selling of women and youth for sex.”

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day started back in 2011 when a Presidential Proclamation was issued about National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

For more information on ways to support Enough is Enough visit their website.