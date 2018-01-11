Federal civil rights lawsuit filed against multiple Georgia Police agencies

Jolyn Hannah Published:
43-year-old Officer Chester Lamb was shot and 20-year-old Frederick Farmer was killed during a shootout at a Stone Mountain apartment complex.

GEORGIA (WRBL) — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against multiple Georgia Police agencies involved in the shooting death of a man in August of 2016.

The lawsuit names members of the Atlanta Police, Fulton Police, Clayton Police, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, East Point Police, and U.S. Marshalls.

The suit filed by the mother of Jamarion Rashad Robinson claims Robinson was shot at least 59 times in East Point, Georgia. The mother also claims officers tampered with evidence to make it difficult to reconstruct the shooting.

It also claims officials were fully aware Robinson had been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and had not been taking his medication.

