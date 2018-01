COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a case of child cruelty.

Our media partner, The Ledger-Enquirer, reports Brelatisy Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of second-degree child cruelty.

Officials say they were called to the Colony Inn at 4300 Victory Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 9th.

An investigation lead to the arrest of Williams.