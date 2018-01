COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus man accused of killing a mother and injuring her daughter during a New Year’s Eve Party is also slated to appear in court.

65-year-old Tommy Mcneal was scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday, but the hearing was pushed back.

Mcneal is accused of shooting and killing 63-year-old Nancy Jonhson on New Year’s Day at a home on Colorado Street. Johnson’s daughter was also shot but survived.