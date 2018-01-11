Alabama coach’s playbook stolen before National Championship Game

WKRG Staff Published:

ATLANTA (WKRG) — Atlanta police say that an Alabama coach’s backpack, including his playbook, was stolen at his hotel before the National Championship game.

According to police, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in the “defensive line meeting room” at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, January 6. When he went back to the room, Dunbar noticed his backpack and his two cellphones were missing, police say

The backpack had his laptop, cash, sunglasses and game day playbook inside.

Police say hotel security was able to retrieve several of the items in a hotel bathroom, but not the playbook.

A security camera was able to capture the suspect walking out of the bathroom.

Police say the suspect is a black male wearing jeans and a t-shirt with a baseball cap.

READ THE REPORT

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s