Alabama coach’s playbook stolen before National Championship Game

ATLANTA (WKRG) — Atlanta police say that an Alabama coach’s backpack, including his playbook, was stolen at his hotel before the National Championship game.

According to police, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in the “defensive line meeting room” at the Marriott Marquis on Saturday, January 6. When he went back to the room, Dunbar noticed his backpack and his two cellphones were missing, police say

The backpack had his laptop, cash, sunglasses and game day playbook inside.

Police say hotel security was able to retrieve several of the items in a hotel bathroom, but not the playbook.

A security camera was able to capture the suspect walking out of the bathroom.

Police say the suspect is a black male wearing jeans and a t-shirt with a baseball cap.

It's hard to identify this person – but police say he stole an Alabama coach's defensive playbook just 2 days before the national championship game. Watch my live report on Ch2 at 5pm pic.twitter.com/GDjgTAZwLf — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) January 11, 2018